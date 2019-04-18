He will join actors Idris Elba and Margot Robbie in the film

John Cena, a cast member in the upcoming film "Playing with Fire," addresses the audience during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actor-wrestler John Cena is circling a role in the upcoming ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel.

According to sources, Cena is in talks to join actors Idris Elba and Margot Robbie in the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’, reports variety.com.

Robbie is set to return as Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney is back as Captain Boomerang.

It was first reported that Warner Bros decided to have Elba play a brand-new character instead of taking on Deadshot, a character portrayed by actor Will Smith in the first film.

It’s currently unknown who Cena and Elba will be playing.

James Gunn will write and direct the movie. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.

The film will mark Cena’s first comic-book role. Cena made his foray into acting after years as one of the top WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) stars.

Cena’s latest big-screen roles include ‘Blockers’, alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. He was also seen in movies including ‘Transformers’ spinoff ‘Bumblebee’ with Hailee Steinfeld.