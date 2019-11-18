Actor is happy that his character Finn still has a sense of mystery

Actor John Boyega says it’s hard to say goodbye as he makes his final appearance as Finn in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise.

In an interview to Total Film magazine, Boyega became emotional while talking about ‘Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker’.

When asked if leaving the franchise was bittersweet, he said: “Yeah, 100 per cent, because you no longer have the consistency with these people who you have genuine friendships with.”

However, Boyega is pleased that his character has maintained a sense of “mystery”.

He added: “It feels OK, because, with just three films, there’s still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn. There are still certain things that I really don’t know about him. It feels like, ‘OK, cool. It’s a balanced, right time.’