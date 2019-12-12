Image Credit:

‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega has apologised for comments he made in Variety that he now says were not directed toward co-star Kelly Marie Tran.

In an interview with Variety, Boyega answered a question about social media abuse — particularly as it pertained to Marie Tran’s negative experience — saying: “Being in this position, you just understand the masses, how the masses think, you know. Through social media, we get to engage, we get to have fun. But at the same time, for those who are not mentally strong, you are weak to believe in every single thing that you read. That’s, you know, it is what it is.”

However, the British actor has now clarified that he was speaking in general terms and about his own experiences, rather than about his co-star. Marie Tran quit Instagram last year and later opened up about seeking therapy.

“In no way was I referring to Kelly when I made my comments although the interviewer mentioned her given the topic,” Boyega tweeted on Thursday.

“I was really speaking from my own perspective throughout this franchise. Sometimes I’ve felt strong and sometimes I’ve felt weak. Badly worded though. I apologise,” he wrote.

Marie Tran, an American actress of Vietnamese descent, played Rose Tico in 2017’s ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’. Ever since originating the role, the 30-year-old actress has been on the receiving end of online attacks and racist abuse on social media from viewers who disapproved of her character.

Boyega added that his true sentiments on Marie Tran’s experience come from a tweet he wrote “a few years ago”.