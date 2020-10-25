After Jared Leto’s Joker, it’s now Joe Manganiello’s turn to also rejoin the cast of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’, coming to HBO Max next year.
Manganiello will reprise his post-credit role of Deathstroke in what will reportedly be a more fleshed out appearance in the superhero film, according to the Collider.
In a post credits scene in the original ‘Justice League’ film, directed by Joss Whedon, Slade Wilson AKA Deathstroke was set to team up with Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and put together a supergroup of baddies to combat the Justice League.
Collider reports that Manganiello is already prepping to return to the role, as he was recently spotted sporting Deathstroke’s close-cropped “white blonde haircut.”
The main cast of ‘Zack Snyder’s’ Justice League includes Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).
‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ hits HBO Max sometime in 2021.