90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals – Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Image Credit: REUTERS

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is set to return to the silver screen.

According to The Wrap, the actress, 28, will headline a motion picture for IAC FILMS and A24. It will have theatre director Lila Neugebauer at the helm for her first feature, and Elizabeth Sanders writing the script.

The Oscar-winning star is a producer on the project along with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Justine Polsky. Principal photography is set to commence on the film in New Orleans in about two months.