American actor Jason Momoa has revealed that he struggled financially before his meteoric rise to fame.
The 41-year-old star played a character of Khal Drogo in HBO’s hit show ‘Game of Thrones’. However, Drogo was killed off in 2011 before the series reached iconic status.
Momoa admitted he was in serious trouble after losing that pay cheque.
He told InStyle magazine, “I mean, we were starving after ‘Game of Thrones’. I could not get work. It is very challenging when you have babies and you are completely in debt.”
As reported by Fox News, the actor shares daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf with actress Lisa Bonet.
Momoa’s career drastically changed course when he was cast as Aquaman in ‘Justice League’ in 2016 and then led his own breakout movie in 2018 as the DC superhero in ‘Aquaman.’
Now his schedule is booked through 2024 with roles in Apple TV+’s ‘See,’ Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated adaptation of ‘Dune,’ and an “Aquaman” sequel.
Momoa said when he watched the ‘Dune’ trailer for the first time, he was in disbelief at how far he has come in his career.
“It was Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and I am just like, ‘Oh my god. I cannot believe my name was with those names.’ I feel like I am still a kid, freaking out,” he said.