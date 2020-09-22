Jackie Stallone. Image Credit: AFP

Jackie Stallone, celebrity astrologer and mother of action star Sylvester Stallone, has died. She was 98.

Frank Stallone Jr, the Grammy-winning singer brother of Sylvester, made the announcement on Monday.

“This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone. She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman, working out every day, full of spunk and fearless. She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was [a] very eccentric and flamboyant person,” wrote Frank, 70, on his Facebook page.

Sylvester Stallone.

“She lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20s 30s and 40s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died.”

According to Frank’s post, Jackie had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her [spirit] to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy,” wrote Frank.