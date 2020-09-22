Jackie Stallone, celebrity astrologer and mother of action star Sylvester Stallone, has died. She was 98.
Frank Stallone Jr, the Grammy-winning singer brother of Sylvester, made the announcement on Monday.
“This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone. She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman, working out every day, full of spunk and fearless. She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was [a] very eccentric and flamboyant person,” wrote Frank, 70, on his Facebook page.
“She lived through prohibition, the depression and World War II. I would talk to her for hours about the 20s 30s and 40s. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died.”
According to Frank’s post, Jackie had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
“My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her [spirit] to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy,” wrote Frank.
Jackie has appeared on talk shows hosted by Oprah, Larry King and David Letterman. She released a series of astrology books in the 1990s. She also promoted women’s wrestling and appeared on ‘G.L.O.W.: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling’, which inspired the fictionalised Netflix series. Her website describes her as: “Jacqueline Stallone, Astrologer/Psychic”. On it, she writes: “I have been the astrologer to kings, prime ministers, politicians, movie stars, gamblers, generals, gangsters, cops and priests. If I can help THEM — I certainly can help YOU!”