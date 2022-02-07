Kylie Jenner has given birth to her second child with US rapper Travis Scott, with the reality TV star revealing the news in a post through social media with a blue heart – indicated it was a boy.
The 24-year-old Jenner didn’t disclose the close-up image of the baby’s face of his name as yet. However, according to the post, she gave birth on February 2. The accompanied image those showed the newborn’s hand being cradled in the hand of another child who is likely Stormi, the couple’s firstborn who turned four on February 1.