‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips said his film will be a ‘tragedy’

Writer/director/producer Todd Phillips speaks on stage during the CinemaCon Warner Bros. "The Big Picture" exclusive presentation at the Colosseum Caesars Palace on April 2, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP / VALERIE MACON Image Credit: AFP

Warner Bros has debuted new footage from the highly anticipated sequel to ‘It’ and ‘Joker’ to an audience of movie theatre owners on Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The ‘Joker’ teaser trailer, which will be made widely available on Wednesday, shows Batman’s eventual nemesis in his pre-Joker days as Arthur Fleck. Joaquin Phoenix stars as the title character.

‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips said that while a lot has been written about his movie, not a lot is true.

Although loathe to discuss the film in detail, he said that it is a “tragedy.”

The audience also got a glimpse of ‘It: Chapter 2’ in an extended scene featuring Jessica Chastain as a grown Beverly Marsh visiting her childhood home.