Irrfan Khan Image Credit:

Actor Irrfan Khan has undergone “a successful surgery” in London, his spokesperson said on Saturday evening.

Speculations were rife in the afternoon after pictures and videos of the actor leaving Mumbai airport in wheelchair went viral since Friday night. Giving update about Irrfan’s health, his spokesperson issued a statement.

“Irrfan had a successful surgery after wrapping ‘Angrezi Medium’ shoot in London. He was missing home and has come to Mumbai for a few days and recover. We request the media to not speculate and thanking everyone again for the continued support,” the statement read.

The 52-year-old actor was spotted at Mumbai airport when he returned after shooting for his upcoming film ‘Angrezi Medium’ in London.

Videos and pictures doing the rounds on the Internet showed that the actor hiding his face as he is led out of the airport on a wheelchair. He sports a blue cap, light black jacket, blue denims and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, fans expressed concern ever since photographs and videos of the actor on wheelchair went viral. Many criticised the media for hounding him on arrival at the airport.

One user wrote: “Shame on you. Why you need to record him when he is not comfortable? Leave him alone.”

Another commented: “Could you please give him some privacy at this time. Get well soon Irrfan.”

Irrfan got diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last year. For several months, he stayed abroad for treatment.

In April, Irrfan took to social media to share his thoughts on the prayers, blessings and love he received while he was fighting the ailment.

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support.