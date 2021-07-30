Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry Spielberg has shared her views on nepotism after a debate started about her upcoming directorial ‘The Rightway.’
Producer Franklin Leonard shared an article about the short film, written by Owen King, son of horror writer Stephen King, and which will star Hooper Penn, son of actor Sean Penn. “Hollywood’s a meritocracy, right?” Leonard questioned.
Ben Stiller, the son of late actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, responded to Leonard with: “Too easy @franklinleonard. People, working, creating. Everyone has their path. Wish them all the best.”
The two debated the issue of diversity in the movie industry.
“I don’t for a second doubt that they’ve all faced challenges. They’re human. I simply reject the claim that the industry is — in the short term or long term — a meritocracy,” Leonard wrote.
Stiller held onto his belief that connections don’t mean anything if a person in “untalented”.
Following the discussion, 24-year-old Destry addressed Leonard and Stiller in a since-deleted tweet.
“I am just a young aspiring female filmmaker who admires the art of cinema,” she wrote. “People can argue nepotism, but I know deep down that I worked hard to get where I am and it wasn’t easy. Beyond proud of this film and proud of the team it took to make it.”
She gave more perspective in a follow-up tweet: “I acknowledge that I was born with privilege! I own that through and through! I make it my mission to bring new talent into the industry & give opportunities to artists of all backgrounds. No one should be left out because of the connections they don’t have.”