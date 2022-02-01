Whoopi Goldberg has issued an apology following her remarks on ‘The View’, a show that she co-hosts, where she stated the Holocaust “was not about race.”

The veteran Hollywood star and host made the claim on the latest episode of the ABC programme during a discussion about a Tennessee school district voting to pull Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel ‘Maus’, which is about the Holocaust, due to “inappropriate language” and nudity.

“Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg said in response. “It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain on 'The View'. Image Credit: AP

When co-host Ana Navarro responded saying: “But it’s about white supremacists going after Jews-”, Goldberg cut her off to add: “But these are two white groups of people! The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other.”

Goldberg’s comments drew swift backlash from prominent figures of the Jewish community. While the official Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account messaged Goldberg with an online course about the Holocaust, others weren’t so kind.

“No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH,” posted Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Twitter.

It didn’t long for Goldberg to issue an apology following the backlash. “On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both,” she tweeted, while referencing Greenblatt’s tweet.

She further added: “I stand corrected. The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”