After the release of the trailer for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, fans have been clamouring to know what role Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would be playing, given that he looks a lot like Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus.
Fans can now rest easy as the ‘Candyman’ star has confirmed on Instagram that he is, in fact, taking over the role of Morpheus for the franchise’s fourth instalment.
Mateen posted a still of himself in costume to his Instagram. Captioned “MORPHEUS,” he is seen holding two guns and staring straight into the camera. Mateen is not the only newcomer to join the ‘Matrix’ franchise, the others being Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Returning cast members include Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.
‘The Matrix Resurrection’ is directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote the screenplay with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.
The film will be released in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22 this year.