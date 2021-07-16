Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr is shedding his Iron Man suit as he gears up for a new role.
According to Deadline, the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor will star in TV adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel ‘The Sympathizer’.
‘The Sympathizer’, which released in 2015, is a thriller about Franco-Vietnamese communist spy who is exiled in the United States. Makers are seeking the lead role and the rest of the predominantly Vietnamese cast.
“Adapting Mr Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team,” Downey Jr said in a statement, according to Deadline. “It’s exactly the type of challenge I’ve been craving, and I believe we will deliver an exceptional viewing experience to our audience.”
This will be his first project since playing his long-running character Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel franchise. Downey Jr also starred in the 2020 movie ‘Dolittle’, production on which was completed before the release of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
In ‘The Sympathizer’, Downey Jr is “set to play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists, all of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment — including an up-and-coming Orange County Congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood film director, among others.”
The series will be helmed by ‘Oldboy’ director Park Chan-wook, who is also a co-showrunner along with Don McKellar.