Comedian Pete Davidson is enjoying his life after breaking up with reality TV personality Kim Kardashian earlier this year.

Giving an update of the comedian’s current life was Martha Stewart, who previously found herself in a bizarre rumour that she’s dating him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a new interview, the lifestyle guru said Pete is busy with several film productions.

“He’s doing two movies at the present time,” she said while promoting her Green Mountain Coffee Roasters partnership to E! News.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

Stewart also shared that the ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum’s “agreed to do my podcast,” though they haven’t locked in a date for the podcast.

Stewart went on to share that Pete is currently living the best of his life despite splitting from ‘The Kardashians’ star.

“He’s having the time of his life,” Stewart claimed.

“This guy is a talented actor (and) comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s fun.”

Stewart’s comment arrived after she addressed viral memes that suggested that she and the comedian were hooking up after they were spotted together shortly post it became public that Pete had broken up with Kim.

“Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” the 81-year-old told DailyMail.com.

She went on to explain, “He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

Martha was responding to a viral tweet featuring her holding hands with Pete as she posed for a photo with the former couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April.

A fan captioned the photoshoot, which has received over 44,000 likes, “We should’ve seen this coming.”

Prior to this, Stewart claimed that Kim and Pete’s relationship was “unlikely” but felt that the pair were “cute together.”

She said, “They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice.”

Kim and Pete called it quits after dating for nine months.

The pair, who were first linked in October last year, reportedly broke up due to “immaturity and young age.” However, a friend of Davidson claimed that ‘The King of Staten Island’ star dumped the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ alum.

“She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them,” Johnny Potenza said.