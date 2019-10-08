The custom dress was created by Virgil Abloh of Off-White and Louis Vuitton menswear

Hailey Bieber has shared her ‘dream dress’ designed for the “most special day” from her re-wedding with Justin Bieber on September 30 in South Carolina.

The model took to Instagram to share details of the custom dress created by Virgil Abloh the designer of Off-White and Louis Vuitton menswear. Hailey

“Thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

Acclaimed designer Abloh also shared his excitedly, posting: “When @haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress... that’s a ‘yes’ too. love you guys since time, for time.”

Hailey’s off-shoulder lace gown features a sweetheart neckline with long sleeves, a mermaid skirt and long train with the words “TILL DEATH DO US PART” stitched at the end of the veil.

Justin also shared versions of the wedding with the caption “Even thugz get married.”