The lifestyle brand is loved and loathed in equal measure. Beginning in 2008 as a newsletter of recommendations emailed weekly by Paltrow, the company has since expanded and is now reportedly worth $250 million (Dh918.14 million). Goop and its founder have been criticised for the elitism in recommending extremely expensive products, “wellness summits” that cost thousands of dollars to attend and feature shamans and aura photography, and health advice that ranges from the dubious to frankly bizarre.