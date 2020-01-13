Couple was seen walking arm in arm in New York City

Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik appeared to be back together, walking arm in arm during celebrations for the latter’s birthday.

The on-and-off couple last broke up in November 2018. They were seen on Saturday night in New York as they went out to celebrate Malik’s birthday at a Mediterranean-Italian spot with Hadid’s sister Bella Hadid, their mother Yolanda Hadid and singer Dua Lipa.

Hadid and Malik were first linked in November 2015 when they were seen holding hands. Back then, the pop star had ended a relationship with Perrie Edwards, while Gigi had split from Joe Jonas.

The couple confirmed their first break-up in March 2018, but they were back together again by the following month.

By November they seemed to have moved apart, though it wasn’t until January 2019 that they confirmed their break-up again.

Despite not being together, the two remained friends throughout last year.