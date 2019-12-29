He was the body double for Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy

Andrew Dunbar, best known for being the body double for Alfie Allen’s Theon Greyjoy in ‘Game of Thrones’, has died.

The Portrush native, who was in his 30s, died on Christmas Eve at his Belfast home, reports Belfast Live.

Dunbar also featured in other hit shows including ‘Line of Duty’ and worked as a DJ.

Tributes from his colleagues and actor friends have been paid following news of his death.

Pamela Smyth, head of crowd make-up ‘Game of Thrones’, told the Belfast Live: “Even among the thousands of extras that came through the crowd room on ‘Thrones’, Andrew always stood out.”

Co-star and friend Andy McClay also told the publication: “Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special. People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day’s work and there was always a lot of fun when he was around.”

McClay continued: “I’d say most of us felt the same when we came on set, we wanted Andrew to be there, we’d search him out. He was like a gel that kept us all together.

“A lot of people plan to travel to attend his funeral; actors, directors, make-up and many, many more. Everyone who met Andrew loved him.