Vanderpump Rules Image Credit: Supplied

Four cast members are not returning for another season of Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ — two over their racist social media posts, and the others after they racially profiled a co-worker.

Bravo released a statement on Tuesday confirming that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not return to the reality series, which will air its final episode of season eight next week.

The show follows the personal lives of current and former employees of former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles restaurants.

It was revealed last week on a podcast that Schroeder and Doute had reported a former African American co-worker, Faith Stowers, for a crime she had nothing to do with. Stowers appeared on two seasons of ‘Vanderpump’.

Boyens and Caprioni were let go over past tweets that contained racial slurs.

Schroeder and Doute, who have been main cast members on the show since its 2013 debut, have apologised on social media. Boyens and Caprioni, who are new to the series, apologised on last week’s reunion episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’.