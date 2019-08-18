The Italian marketplace also has branches across the UAE, including two in Dubai

Chef Mario Batali arrives for arraignment, Friday, May 24, 2019, at municipal court in Boston, on charges he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. Image Credit: AP

Chef Mario Batali, whose career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations, no longer owns a stake in Eataly, the Italian marketplaces he once heavily promoted.

Chris Giglio, a spokesman for Eataly USA, told The Associated Press on Friday the company has purchased Batali’s minority interest, formally ending the relationship. Batali has had no direct involvement with Eataly since December 2017, Giglio said.

Batali, known for his orange Crocs and ponytail, has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for August 30.