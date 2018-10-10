Eagles band member Joe Walsh and his wife, Marjorie Walsh, have been honoured by the nonprofit Facing Addiction with NCADD for their support of the recovery movement.

The soon to be 70-year-old Walsh performed on Monday night at a gala fundraiser with Vince Gill — who’s been touring with the Eagles — and Michael McDonald, on accordion no less. Walsh has been sober for 25 years. He told his story of alcohol and drug dependence, as did his wife when she introduced him to the crowd.

Also attending was Walsh’s brother-in-law, Ringo Starr. Marjorie Walsh is the sister of Starr’s wife since 1981, Barbara Bach Starkey, who uses Ringo’s original last name.