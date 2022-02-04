Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic ‘Dune’ notched the most number of Bafta nominations, the UK’s top film prizes, edging out the Netflix drama ‘The Power of the Dog.’
The Warner Bros blockbuster, starring Timothee Chalamet, led with 11 nominations including for best film, adapted screenplay, and cinematography, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced Thursday. The film has made nearly $400 million (Dh1.4 billion) worldwide at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.
Western drama ‘The Power of the Dog,’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch, received eight nominations, including best film, leading actor, and best director for Jane Campion. Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ also received a nod for best film.
Across the streaming landscape, Netflix earned the most nominations with 22 — compared with 34 last year. Apple and Amazon both scored three nominations, with Apple earning praise for its coming-of-age film ‘CODA’ about the only hearing member of a deaf family. Amazon’s ‘Being the Ricardos’ earned two nominations, while its musical ‘Everyone’s Talking About Jamie’ earned a nomination for outstanding British film.
The EE British Academy Film Award winners are set to be announced on March 13 at a televised ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with actor Rebel Wilson as host.
Netflix won best film for Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Roma’ in 2019 at the Baftas, but the streaming giant hasn’t yet won best picture at the Academy Awards.
The nominations will be announced February 8.