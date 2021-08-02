Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in 'Jungle Cruise'
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in 'Jungle Cruise' Image Credit: Disney

‘Jungle Cruise’ — Disney’s nostalgia-soaked adventure film — sailed to the top of the North American box office as it debuted this weekend, taking in $34.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.

A modern twist on a 1950s theme park ride, the film stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson along with British actor Jack Whitehall and is currently screening in the UAE.

Copy of Film_Review_-_Jungle_Cruise_68927.jpg-42875-1627477101823
A still from 'Jungle Cruise' Image Credit: AP

Another new flick, A24’s ‘The Green Knight’, a medieval fantasy, coming-of-age tale based on a 14th-century poem about a nephew to King Arthur, came in second as it raked in $6.78 million.

Hot on its heels was last weekend’s top box office draw, ‘Old’, at $6.76 million. The Universal movie is about a family that becomes trapped on a beach where they begin to age precipitously, and it stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps.

A still from the horror film 'Old'
A still from the horror film 'Old' Image Credit: IMDb

In fourth place was Disney’s latest Marvel superhero flick ‘Black Widow’ starring Scarlett Johansson, which took in $6.4 million.

Another movie making its debut came in fifth: ‘Stillwater’, from Focus Features, starring Matt Damon as a burly American oil worker who travels to France to help his estranged daughter when she is jailed for a killing she says she did not commit. It took in $5.1 million.

Copy of Film_Review_-_Snake_Eyes__G.I._Joe_Origins_49690.jpg-5049a-1627297032333
Snake Eyes Image Credit: AP

Rounding out the top 10 were ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ ($4.3 million), ‘Snake Eyes’ ($4 million), ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ ($2.7 million), ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ ($2.2 million), ‘Boss Baby: Family Business’ ($1.3 million).