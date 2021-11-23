Ridley Scott has confirmed that live-action TV series of two of his most enduring movies, ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Alien’, are fast progressing, with pilots written for both shows.
Speaking with the BBC Today on Monday, the ‘House of Gucci’ director said the ‘Blade Runner’ adaptation is being plotted as a 10-episode series: “We [have already] written the pilot for ‘Blade Runner’ and the bible. So, we’re already presenting ‘Blade Runner’ as a TV show, the first 10 hours.”
Scott said ‘Alien’ was getting a “similar” treatment. A pilot is being written along with a bible of what transpires in 8-10 hours of the show.
The ‘Alien’ series was first announced in December 2020. FX is developing the series with Noah Hawley (‘Fargo’, ‘Legion’) attached as showrunner. FX boss John Landgraf described the project last year as “the first ‘Alien’ story set on Earth — and by blending both the timeless horror of the first ‘Alien’ film with the non-stop action of the second, it’s going to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats.”
There is no news yet on where ‘Blade Runner’ is being set up.
After releasing both ‘The Last Duel’ and ‘House of Gucci’ this year, Scott is next working on Apple TV+ feature ‘Kitbag’, his biopic of Napoleon Bonaparte that will reunite him with his ‘Gladiator’ star Joaquin Phoenix.
Scott confirmed the film will start shooting January 15.
‘House of Gucci’ releases in UAE cinemas on December 2.