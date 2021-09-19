After what feels like an eternity, the 25th James Bond film is finally getting ready to hit theatres, and an old video from the film’s set is now making the rounds on social media.
‘No Time To Die’, set to be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the 007 agent, will come to UAE theatres on October 7.
A video has gone viral of Craig bidding adieu to the cast and crew of ‘No Time to Die’, directed by Cary Fukunaga, from the time production wrapped on the film all the way back in 2019.
“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me... And I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films... But I’ve loved every single second of these movies and especially this one.. Because I got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys and that has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” he says in the video as he chokes back tears.
‘No Time to Die’ finds James Bond reckoning with his legacy, now retired from MI6, but of course, he’s called back. Others rounding out the cast include Rami Malek as the shadowy Lyutsifer Safin, Lea Seydoux as psychiatrist (and Bond’s love interest) Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as new 00 agent Nomi, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Christoph Waltz as Ernst Blofeld, and Ben Whishaw as MI6 Quartermaster Q.