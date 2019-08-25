Director Pete Docter announced the cast for the upcoming jazz-themed film

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey are lending their voices to the new Pixar film ‘Soul’.

Director Pete Docter announced the cast for the upcoming jazz-themed film Saturday at Disney’s D23 fan convention in Anaheim that also includes Questlove, Daveed Diggs and Phylicia Rashad.

Docter, in his first appearance on stage as the chief creative officer of the shop behind ‘Toy Story’, says that ‘Soul’ imagines that every human attends a pre-birth seminar where they’re given quirks, interests and passions.

Foxx voices the lead character Joe, who is a jazz musician and middle school band teacher.

Jon Batiste is contributing original songs for the film and Oscar-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are doing the score.

Executives explained the The movie tells the story of a middle-school music teacher who dreams of being a jazz musician and explores big questions such as “Why am I here?,” they said.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell also sang alongside ‘Frozen’ co-stars Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff, who crooned into a stuffed reindeer.

‘Frozen’ co-director Chris Buck said the November sequel to the animated fairy tale will start in the past and raise questions such as how Elsa got her powers.

As writers considered that question, “an epic mystery began to unfold, a past that suddenly threatens the future of Arendelle,” he said.

Bell said the sequel had taken four years to make because of the meticulous development.

“There’s not a single word or verb tense in this movie that has not been chosen with great care,” she said in an interview.

‘Soul’ hits theatres in June 2020.

