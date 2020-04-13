Couple gave away the masks at the Austin Fire Department, Fox News said

US actor Matthew McConaughey Image Credit: AFP

American actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila donated approximately 80,000 face masks to COVID-19 first responders in Texas and Louisiana, officials said.

The couple gave away the masks at the Austin Fire Department, Fox News said.

Expressing their gratitude, the Austin Fire Department tweeted: “The C-shift at Station 32 got a surprise yesterday, when McConaughey and @iamcamilaalves stopped by to let us know we’re getting several 1,000 N-95 masks soon, part of their donation of 80K to healthcare workers, FFs, and police officers in #ATX and #NOLA! DC T. Smith, AFD.”

On Sunday, the COVID-19 death toll in Texas reached 270, following a rise of nearly 1,000 more positive tests for the disease in the state. Overall, roughly 13,500 cases have been reported so far, according to Fox News.

Camila wrote on Instagram about the donations. She wrote, “Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus.”

She hoped that the move would “inspire you to pick a lane to help others whatever that lane is even if your lane is helping your neighbour, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer... pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong this too shall pass...”