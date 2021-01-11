Ricky Gervais Image Credit: AP

Space may be the final frontier for most, but for actor-comedian Ricky Gervais, the opportunity was well within his grasp after he revealed that he was offered a stand-up gig outside Earth’s atmosphere.

The revelation came during a ‘Wheel of Opinions’ game he was playing on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’. When Fallon asked Gervais about his thoughts on space exploration, the answer appeared to stump the host and fans as he revealed he was offered the chance to be the first comedian to do a stand-up show in space.

“I was offered one of these things where you go up into space for 15 minutes. And it was like a group of billionaires and they offered me the chance to be the first comedian to do a stand-up show in space,” he stated. “I went no. I am not going to risk it. I am one of those that is careful even crossing the road.”

The ‘Office’ star said he declined the offer and joked that if people were paying thousands of dollars to go to space, surely they would much rather be focusing on what’s outside the window than spending time in a chair looking at him.