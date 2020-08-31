As Hollywood aims to relaunch moviegoing worldwide, Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated ‘Tenet’ earned more than $53 million in its opening weekend across 41 international markets (including 32 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa) on over 20,000 screens.
The result was the biggest opening for the director in nine countries including Holland, Ukraine and Hungary, the biggest industry opening in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with $1.47 million and the second-biggest Hollywood film opening in Estonia, where the film was partially shot, with $340,000 grossed over the weekend.
Nolan’s film, out in UAE cinemas, represents the first blockbuster hopeful to be released during the COVID-19 global pandemic, and its performance will be closely watched by the industry.
‘Tenet’ opened in Canada over the weekend, but domestic numbers were not immediately available. The sci-fi mind-bender begins US sneak preview screenings Monday night, in areas where indoor theaters are open, ahead of an official opening on Thursday for Labor Day weekend.
After numerous release-date delays and savage reviews, 20th Century Studios’ ‘The New Mutants’, a spinoff of the long-running ‘X-Men’ franchise, opened to $7 million in 2,412 locations this weekend, which was enough to top the domestic box office. It added $2.9 million in 10 international territories for a global debut of $9.9 million, according to estimates from Comscore. Disney inherited the film in its takeover of 20th Century Fox.
‘New Mutants’, out in UAE on September 10, earned a 32 per cent “rotten” rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.