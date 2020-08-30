Christopher Nolan, whose recent spy action thriller ‘Tenet’ starring Robert Pattinson is in theatres, is “excited” to see what Pattinson does with the role of Batman.
Pattinson plays the caped crusader in DC’s upcoming film, simply titled ‘The Batman’, set to release late next year.
Director Matt Reeves has gone for a dark approach on the film; a recent trailer shows Pattinson with black makeup smudged around his eyes.
Nolan, who directed the hugely successful Dark Knight Trilogy starring Christian Bale as Batman, says that Pattinson didn’t approach him for pointers.
“He certainly did not ask me for any advice. We kept a respectful silence around the issue until very near the end of the shoot. We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through. But I was thrilled that he was cast, and I think he’ll do an amazing job. I’m really excited to see what he does with that character,” Nolan told told Singaporean news outlet, CNA.
‘The Batman’ is currently scheduled to premiere in cinemas on October 1, 2021.