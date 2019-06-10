The pair began dating last summer and became engaged in January

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were married over the weekend in a ceremony that the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor called “intimate, moving and emotional.”

Pratt announced the nuptials on Sunday in an Instagram post accompanied by a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand. He said they were married on Saturday “in front of God, our families and those we love.”

The pair began dating last summer and became engaged in January.

Pratt, 39, also is known for his role on the hit TV show ‘Parks and Recreation.’ Schwarzenegger, 29, is an author and the elder daughter of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

She wrote the children’s book ‘Maverick and Me’ in 2017 and the positive self-image book ‘Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back’ in 2010.