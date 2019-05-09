Actor Chris Evans’ past-lives drama ‘Infinite’ is set to release on August 7, 2020.
Paramount has also moved Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming to America’ sequel off that date and to December 18, 2020. That holiday date had been previously occupied by James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 2’, but Disney announced on Tuesday that the sequel was moving back a year.
Antoine Fuqua is directing ‘Infinite’. John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr are adapting D Eric Maikranz’s novel ‘The Reincarnationist Paper’, which follows the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives.
A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives (played by Evans) stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society.