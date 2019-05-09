Actor Chris Evans attends a special screening of Marvel's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" hosted by The Cinema Society and Gucci Guilty at the Tribeca Grand Hotel on Monday, March 31, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actor Chris Evans’ past-lives drama ‘Infinite’ is set to release on August 7, 2020.

Paramount has also moved Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming to America’ sequel off that date and to December 18, 2020. That holiday date had been previously occupied by James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 2’, but Disney announced on Tuesday that the sequel was moving back a year.

Antoine Fuqua is directing ‘Infinite’. John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr are adapting D Eric Maikranz’s novel ‘The Reincarnationist Paper’, which follows the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives.