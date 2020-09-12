Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday shared a picture of her new haircut on Instagram, with bangs and a fringe, a hairstyle that seems to be shorter than before.
The 'Baywatch' actor posted a selfie on Instagram to show her new look. Her new hairstyle seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor wears little make-up in the shot.
Chopra shared the selfie on social media with the caption, "New hair, don't care."
Celebrity followers including Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling liked the post that garnered more than 300,000 likes within an hour of being posted.
Hollywood star Marlee Beth Matlin commented, "Crazily gorgeous."
The 'Fashion' actor has been quite active on social media with one of her recent famous posts being an adorable selfie with a furry member of her family.
The 'Isn't It Romantic' actor has three dogs -- Gino, Diana and the latest addition to the family 'Panda'.