A popular casting studio is calling for people of all ages and nationalities to audition

Miranda Davidson Studios is casting for the “next big Hollywood blockbuster to shoot in Dubai”.

According to a call-out for an open casting session, the popular studio — which has previously cast actors for films such as ‘Star Trek’ and ‘6 Underground’ — is looking for talent of all ages, nationalities and who speak all languages for an unspecified Hollywood project.

The studio has kept mum about the specifics of the project so far.

The casting call will take place at StudioRepublik acting studios on Sheikh Zayed Road on February 21 and 22 from 1pm to 8pm each day. There will also be casting workshops with Davidson during the day.