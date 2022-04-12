Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners, the Judds reunited, and Kelsea Ballerini turned a tough break into a one-woman house party at Monday night’s CMT music awards.

Underwood and Aldean won video of the year and collaborative video of the year for their duet ``If I Didn’t Love You’’ on the show that uses fan votes to honor the best in country music videos.

“This one’s all about the fans man,” Underwood said as she accepted the belt-buckle CMT trophy for video of the year, a record 25th win for her.

“I’m pretty sure I picked the perfect partner for this song,” Aldean said.

The Judds made their first major awards show performance in over two decades, with 76-year-old Naomi and her 57-year-old daughter Wynonna singing their signature 1990 classic “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

They were joined by a gospel choir in the performance that was pre-recorded outside the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The show from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee made the best of the last-minute absence of co-host Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier.

Her co-host, ‘Avengers’ actor Anthony Mackie, took the stage alone at the start of the live CBS telecast and introduced a ‘backup KB,’ Kane Brown, to help with hosting duties. Brown was also the night’s most nominated artist but came up empty.

But Ballerini wouldn’t be left out. She appeared on a big screen from home, decked out in a full awards-show dress in her living room.

“This is my normal Monday night, in full glam, with lighting I set up myself, and a remote truck outside,” Ballerini said.

“I would so much rather be there with you, but I will be popping in all night long.”

Later in the show, Ballerini performed from her backyard, singing her new single ‘Heartfirst’ alone with a white guitar while standing on the grass with images of her band projected on to a curtain hung behind her.

She made constant costume changes, appearing in a new dress for each appearance and ending the night in her pajamas.

Miranda Lambert won her eighth CMT award, for female video of the year, for ‘If I Was a Cowboy,’ which she also performed.

Miranda Lambert

“I am so happy to be a part of the women of country music today,” Lambert said.

Cody Johnson won male video of the year for ‘Til You Can’t.’

Maddie & Tae won best group or duo video for ‘Woman You Got.’ Tae Kerr, who recently went through a difficult pregnancy and premature birth, appeared on a screen from home during their acceptance, holding her new baby.