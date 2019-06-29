FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Carmen Electra attends the Christian Siriano Runway Show held at Gotham Hall during New York Fashion Week in New York. Twelve professional models including Carmen Electra and Lucy Pinder are suing five Las Vegas strip clubs, alleging their photos have been used for advertising without permission or payment. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Friday, June 28, 2019, several federal civil suits filed this month accuse the clubs of violating the federal Lanham Act prohibition of false or misleading use of a person's image for advertising, and Nevada's right of publicity law. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP