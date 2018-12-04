While the first trailer was all about setting a ’90s vibe to this prequel/origin story, which takes place much before the events of MCU films such as ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ ‘The Incredible Hulk’ and ‘Thor’, this new footage dials it up a notch showing off Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s impressive list of abilities, as well as debuting her new uniform (red, blue and golden colours), more in line with the new comics, as she blasts off into space.