“I’m not here to fight your war. I’m here to end it,” says Carol Danvers in the second trailer for the latest MCU film ‘Captain Marvel’.
Dropped on December 4, the trailer gives fans a deeper look into the human-Kree hybrid’s Earth-bound adventure, starring Brie Larson as the titular hero.
While the first trailer was all about setting a ’90s vibe to this prequel/origin story, which takes place much before the events of MCU films such as ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ ‘The Incredible Hulk’ and ‘Thor’, this new footage dials it up a notch showing off Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s impressive list of abilities, as well as debuting her new uniform (red, blue and golden colours), more in line with the new comics, as she blasts off into space.
As a Kree warrior, Danvers is part of the intergalactic “noble warrior heroes” team Starforce. But flashes of her past life on Earth as an Air Force pilot keep haunting her.
S.H.I.E.L.D. big guy Nick Fury also gets more play time in this trailer, and it looks like the two are trying to unlock the mystery behind Danvers’ past, as they also fight off the Skrulls, an alien race of shapeshifters who are determined to invade Earth and who are lifelong enemies of the Krees.
Speaking of Krees, Jude Law’s Mar-Vell appears in a brief scene, where he looks like he’s a sort of mentor to Danvers. “You’ve come a long way, but you’re not as strong as you think,” he tells her.
Oscar nominee Annette Bening makes a surprise appearance and from the trailer it looks like she’s a high-ranking member of the Krees and was instrumental in adopting Danvers into the Kree clan and giving her the powers that make her one of the most formidable superheroes in Marvel history.
Also starring in the movie in key roles are Ben Mendelsohn’s Kree antagonist Talos, and Starforce members Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Perez Soto as Att-Lass, Rune Temte as Bron-Char, and Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva. Keep an eye out for a cuddly orange cat Goose at the end of the trailer, who apart from winning over Fury, catches the fans right in the feels as well. But there’s more to him than meets the eye, obviously.
‘Captain Marvel’ makes its international theatrical debut on March 8, 2019.