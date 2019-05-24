Kendall Jenner at amfAR Image Credit: AP

Kendall Jenner, Antonio Banderas and other stars attending the nearby Cannes Film Festival turned out May 23 for the 26th amfAR Gala to raise money for Aids research.

Actor Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel

Mariah Carey gave a special performance for the dinner guests along with Tom Jones and Dua Lipa during Thursday’s event at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Charli XCX provided the live entertainment at the after-party.

The event is a fixture during the Cannes Film Festival with its sit-down black tie dinner, star-filled live auction and a designer fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld. The looks were then auctioned off for $1.12 million.

Actress Andie MacDowell

Along with Jenner and Banderas, Pamela Anderson, Patricia Arquette, Rebel Wilson and Adrien Brody were among the stars at the gala. Winnie Harlow, Adriana Lima and Natasha Poly lent some extra glamour to the red carpet. The gala also attracts Europe’s elite, some of whom bid on opulent items for sale.

US actress Eva Longoria (C) conducts an auction on stage on May 23, 2019 during the amfAR 26th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala.

Auction lots included a seven-night stay on a private island in the Indian Ocean for eight guests, which went for $111,826, a Myanmar adventure with renowned Swedish explorer Johan Ernst Nilson that was snapped up for $83,870.

Various pieces of modern art were also sold off, including an Andy Warhol screen print of Mick Jagger which raised $363,436 and a Takashi Murakami sculpture for $2 million.

Actress Eva Longoria

Arquette said before the gala that she was attending to support the cause, and drive up prices a bit. “I’m just here to have fun,” Arquette said on the red carpet.

Jones said he was glad to perform because he knew the money raised at the event would go far. “It’s a very good feeling because you know that it’s a great cause that you’re making money for going to the right place ... to try and get a cure for AIDS. The thing we need is money. And what better way to do it than something like this?”

Singer Dua Lipa