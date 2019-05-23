Since her shimmering, shattering period romance ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ premiered to rapturous acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival, its director Celine Sciamma has had some time to consider the passionate response.

“I think it’s because it’s a love story,” Sciamma said in an interview on a sunny terrace in Cannes. “You can get some love back. It’s kind of beautiful, actually.”

The French filmmaker’s movie has arguably provoked more ardour than anything else in Cannes. ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ has been hailed as a masterpiece not just for the tender relationship it depicts between the young painter Marianne (Noemie Merlant) and her portrait subject, Heloise (Adele Haenel), in 18th century France, but for its resonate and acutely contemporary portrait of female identity as reflected in art.

In the film, Marianne has been hired by Heloise’s mother to paint her daughter’s portrait for her marriage to a Milanese man she’s never met. Heloise, a fiercely independent young woman, resents both the wedding and the portrait, so Marianne, posing as a companion, must steal glances to capture her. It’s a movie built subversively through looks and glimpses. A love develops, one seen and rendered through a woman’s eyes.

Sciamma was inspired to make the film by forgotten women who painted, mostly other women, in the 1700s. For her, ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ is about reclaiming the past lives and art of women.

“There was no transmission of our memory, and art is about portraying life,” she says. “We’ve been cut off of our intimacy because we’ve not been told our story. I’ve missed those images. They’ve been missing from my life.”

‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ is likewise a movie that had been missing. Like Marianne and Heloise, Sciamma, 40, is seeking new imagery of women’s lives.”

Sciamma is a founder of the collective 50/50x2020, the French sister group to Time’s Up, which has pressed the French film industry and Cannes to improve gender equality. Sciamma has been coming to Cannes since 2007 when her debut, ‘Water Lilies’, also a coming-of-age tale where paintings plays a role, screened in the festival’s Un Certain Regard section.

But she was last here to help 50/50x2020 organise a demonstration in 2018 on the Cannes red-carpet steps and to get Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux to sign a pledge for parity and transparency in its selection process. The festival this year for the first time released gender statistics on its submissions. ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ is one of four out of 21 films in Cannes’ main line-up directed by a woman, a number that ties Cannes’ previous high.

Asked whether her art and activism are linked, Sciamma responds: “I have no choice. To me, life and activism are connected.”