US singer Camila Cabello leads in nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards, according to a list released Thursday.

Even before the ceremony to be held November 4 near Bilbao in northern Spain, it has been a banner year for the 21 year old singer born in Cuba.

Her hit song Havana reached the top of the US charts in late January in the US, as did her album Camila that same week.

The audio version of the song, without video, has been heard more than 1.3 billion times on YouTube.

In August Cabello won two of the prestigious prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards — artist of the year and video of the year.

Last year, the former member of the band Fifth Harmony was named best pop artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

This year she has been nominated in six categories including best song, best video and best artist.

Next are singer Ariana Grande and rapper Post Malone with five nominations, followed by Canadian artist Drake and Britain’s Dua Lipa with four.

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, winner of three prizes last year, was nominated for three awards this year.