Daniel Craig poses atop his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while holding a replica of the star during a ceremony in his honour on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Daniel Craig finally got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Wednesday, days before his last movie as James Bond opens in the United States.

‘No Time to Die’ marks Craig’s fifth and final outing as the suave British secret agent, ending a role that has spanned 15 years. The movie is out now in UAE cinemas.

The actor’s pink and terrazzo star, the 2,704th on the Walk of Fame at the appropriately numbered 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, was placed next to that of the late Roger Moore, who played Bond in seven movies from 1973 to 1985.

Daniel Craig in No Time to Die
Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die'. Image Credit: MGM

“It’s an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood,” said Craig. “Me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man.”

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, along with Rami Malek who plays villain Safin in ‘No Time to Die,’ were on hand for the dedication ceremony.

Daniel Craig poses with a replica of his new star. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Actor Rami Malek congratulates actor Daniel Craig. Image Credit: REUTERS
Daniel Craig kneels to look at his newly unveiled star, flanked by (from R) Chamber of Commerce Chair Nicole Mihalka, US producer Barbara Broccoli, US actor Rami Malek, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell and US screenwriter Michael G. Wilson. Image Credit: AFP
Daniel Craig after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. Image Credit: REUTERS
Malek called Craig, 53, “old school and classy,” adding, “I can’t wait to see where [your career] takes you next.”

After three delays because of the coronavirus pandemic ‘No Time to Die’ took in a bumper $121 million (Dh444.4 million) at the box office on its opening weekend in Britain and international movie theatres.

Craig’s next act will be playing Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway next March.