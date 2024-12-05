In a major security breach, a man entered the set of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during a film shoot in Mumbai.

According to the Mumbai Police, Salman was filming in Dadar West when the incident occurred. A fan attempting to watch the shoot was confronted by security personnel, leading to a heated altercation. In a fit of anger, the man invoked the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, prompting security guards to call the police. The individual, a Mumbai resident, was subsequently detained.

This isn’t the first time Salman Khan’s security has been compromised.

On October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened the actor in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

Earlier, on October 18, the Mumbai Traffic Police control room received a threatening message targeting Salman Khan. While the sender later apologized, claiming the message was sent “by mistake,” the initial threat was taken seriously, leading to increased security measures around the actor.

Salman has been under heightened security for several months, with his protection upgraded to Y+ status. This came after a firing incident outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra on April 14.

Investigations revealed ties between the attack and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved. Reports indicate that gangster Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, orchestrated the attack, providing shooters with weapons and instructions. The shooters were reportedly paid Rs 3 lakh to carry out the firing at Salman’s residence.