Writer and director Ryan Coogler says that ‘Black Panther 2’ will hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Coogler made an appearance Saturday at the Walt Disney Co.’s D23 fan convention in Anaheim.

Coogler said he wasn’t ready to reveal a title or a plot yet for the highly anticipated sequel to ‘Black Panther’, which became a cultural phenomenon and grossed more than $1.3 billion (Dh4.7 billion) at the worldwide box office.

“We’re really hard at work on it, trying to give you something special,” Coogler said. “A lot of people are really excited about it. We’re definitely not taking our time with this one, we just really want it to be right.”