The supermodel shared on Victoria’s Secret’s ‘VS Voices’ podcast that she kept going back to people who were abusive to her because of her lack of boundaries.

“I constantly went back to men — and also, women — that had abused me and that’s where the people pleasing came in,” the 25-year-old beauty said.

Bella Hadid Image Credit: AFP

“I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my work space. I began to be a people-pleaser with my job.”

The daughter of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum Yolanda Hadid went on to elaborate: “I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up. I grew up around men — whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was — where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice.

“Then moving into relationships growing up, and not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard, affected me in my adult relationships very intensely. My nervous system would crash. It was fight or flight.”

Hadid, who once famously dated The Weeknd, later credited taking break from social media for helping her heal.

Bella Hadid in a file photo from Dubai Image Credit: GN Archives

“It sounds very cliche, but to not have the energy of everyone else and their projections being projected back onto you is one of the most powerful things of all time,” she said. “It’s a cliche for a reason because it’s a fact that it works.”

Just weeks ago, Hadid opened up about becoming sober after she saw a scan of her brain.

“I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” she told InStyle.

Models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Image Credit: Reuters

She said that it was “a lot harder to pick up the glass” after a doctor showed her scans revealing the effects alcohol has on the brain.