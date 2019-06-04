Barry Jenkins accepts the award for best director for "If Beale Street Could Talk" at the 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Barry Jenkins will direct a film based on the life of choreographer Alvin Ailey.

A spokesperson for Fox Searchlight on Monday confirmed that the studio is developing the project, with the ‘Moonlight’ filmmaker directing. Jenkins last helmed the Oscar-nominated James Baldwin adaptation ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’.

Raised in segregated rural Texas, Ailey became a pioneering choreographer, dancer and director who helped popularise modern dance. He died in 1989 at the age of 58 from Aids-related complications. In 2014, President Barack Obama awarded him a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom.