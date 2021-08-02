Actors Paul Rudd and Dan Levy with Asma Khan Image Credit: Twitter.com/Asma_KhanLDN/

Paul Rudd and Dan Levy found themselves the toast of Indians around the world when a picture of the two of them enjoying a thali went viral on social media.

The star of ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ and the ‘Saturday Night Live’ host and Schitt’s Creek star are currently in London and took time off from regular programming to indulge in a wholesome Indian meal at the restaurant, Darjeeling Express.

A picture was later shared on social media by founder Asma Khan with the three of them posing for a camera, with a feast fit for kings spread out in front of them. Khan captioned the image, writing: “When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!”

For those wondering, the royal thalis were packed with rice, puris, papads, Mutton Shammi Kabab, Calcutta Chicken Chaap and more.

This isn’t Rudd’s first time at the restaurant with the Marvel star apparently also visiting the restaurant back in July as well. In a post put up on July 19 on Instagram, Khan shared an image of herself with Rudd. “I cannot guarantee Paul will be at the 24th July Saturday calcutta to Darjeeling supperclub - I will be! The food is generous portions for the table to share and you can take any leftovers home as no one is able to finish their food!,” she wrote while reposting model Chervol Tan who wrote: “delicious and inspiring lunch at @darjeelingldn and guess who else was there ?? Paul Rudd and @asmakhanlondon !! What a special afternoon it turned out to be. From one inspiring lady supporting women to lunching with an Avenger!”

Comments on the both these posts has drawn appreciation from many, including actress-producer Mindy Kaling, who wrote: “I saw that pic of Paul Rudd and Dan Levy eating Indian food together and made it about me somehow.”