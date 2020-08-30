Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) Phase 4 may be delayed because of the pandemic but ‘Ant-Man’ director Peyton Reed says work on the third installment of the franchise is going ahead in full steam.
“We have [cracked the story],” the director informed Yahoo Entertainment. “Nothing is official yet, but we’re quietly working. We’re working through the pandemic.”
Reed, who directed the previous two films, will also be helming this one, with a script penned by Jeff Loveness (‘Rick and Morty’), with the latter joining the project back in April this year.
The director also confirmed that actress Evangeline Lilly will again receive top billing, alongside franchise star Paul Rudd, just like the second installment: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’.
Also see
- From Hollywood to Bollywood, celebrities are spending time with estranged partners during lockdown
- 7 iconic film roles that nearly had different stars
- Hollywood: James Bond singer Billie Eilish reacts to trolls
- From Rose McGowan to Mira Sorvino: Harvey Weinstein accusers express relief
- Hollywood’s Ryan Reynolds, Justin Bieber give money to fight coronavirus
- 8 times Hollywood stars headed to Bollywood
“They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” said Reed. “And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way.”
Yahoo! also reported that ‘Ant-Man 3’ is “currently planned for a 2022 release”. However, the studio has yet to make a formal announcement about when the film might hit theatres.
The next MCU movie to hit theatres will be ‘Black Widow’, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role. The film releases in the UAE on November 5.