Actress says her C-section took many hours due to her endometriosis

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer recalled her scary birth experience in a recent interview.

The actress and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child, a son named Gene, in May.

“Just being off birth control, I have since found out that I have endometriosis and adenomyosis, so being off birth control was really tough on my body, and so I was in pain, I was in a lot of pain,” Schumer said on a podcast.

“And I just was emotionally depressed for probably a couple weeks, and I was just taking it out on my husband. [Fischer] was great, I mean, with how awful my pregnancy was he was basically my home attendant and had to keep me alive. And he handled it really well,” she added.

Toward the end of her pregnancy, Schumer made the decision to have a caesarean section.

“Even though the birthing centre has an operating room and doctors at the ready, my instincts said ‘no’. I wanted to go back to Manhattan,” Schumer said, adding that she came back to the city and a couple days later went into Lenox Hill Hospital.

“I was throwing up through the whole first hour of my C-section,” Schumer recalled. “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half or something but mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis.”