Actresses Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were among the 300 demonstrators arrested on Capitol Hill while protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power,” Ratajkowski tweeted.

I Feel Pretty star Schumer shared a series of photos from the protest on Instagram late on Thursday in which she was photographed holding up her fist while being escorted out by a police officer.

Police arrested the demonstrators as they were emptying the Hart Senate Office Building’s atrium on Thursday while senators huddled around the closely guarded FBI report on Kavanaugh. Some protesters who were willing to be arrested sat down in the atrium and began loudly chanting.

A Twitter user shared video of the protesters being escorted out.

The women, who are proponents of women’s rights issues and participated in the Women’s March protests, have been among those vehemently opposing Kavanaugh’s confirmation, more rigorously so in the wake of professor Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault against the judge.

Kavanaugh has denied her allegations.

Schumer is the cousin of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York senator who on Friday delivered a speech to the Senate discouraging his colleagues from moving forward with Kavanaugh’s confirmation.